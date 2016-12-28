NEWS

Palmdale 'Grinch' identified, sought by authorities

A previous mugshot photo of 25-year-old Derrick Hairston, who was wanted for burglarizing a home in Palmdale around Christmas time.

By ABC7.com staff
PALMDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities on Wednesday identified a suspect some are calling a Christmas Grinch.

Derrick Hairston, a 25-year-old Palmdale resident, was identified as the man caught on surveillance video breaking into a Palmdale home on Christmas Eve.

He reportedly broke in through the front door and stole multiple items, including gifts from under the family's Christmas tree.

Hairston was on parole for burglary, and investigators were trying to determine if he's connected to other burglaries in the area.

Anyone with information on Hairston's whereabouts was urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

