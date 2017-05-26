Palmdale man found guilty in torture, murder of girlfriend's 2-year-old son

A Palmdale man on Friday was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture in the death of his girlfriend's 2-year-old son.Brandon Williams, 27, had admitted to hitting the victim, identified in court documents at Anthony W., in the head five times before the boy was hospitalized in August 2014.The child's mother, 23-year-old Rosie Wilson, was tried on the same charges in the case. A verdict in her trial is expected to be announced sometime Friday.Williams faces a possible sentence of up to life in prison, as does Wilson if she is convicted.