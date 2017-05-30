LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A Palmdale mother was found guilty of second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her 2-year-old son in 2014.
Rosie Wilson, 23, faces up to life in prison for the guilty verdicts of second-degree murder and felony child abuse with a great bodily injury allegation.
The toddler, Anthony Wilson, was hospitalized in August 2014 after he was hit in the head five times by his mother's boyfriend, Brandon Williams. Williams, 27, admitted to hitting the child five times on the head and was found guilty of first-degree murder and torture on Friday.
Prosecutors said Wilson failed to report her son's injuries and allowed him to suffer although her defense argued she never witnessed any abuse.
Wilson will be sentenced at a later date.