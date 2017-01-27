'Panty Bandit' sentenced for thefts of lingerie in San Fernando Valley

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A burglar nicknamed the "panty bandit" for breaking into a dozen lingerie stores in the San Fernando Valley was sentenced on Friday.
Authorities said 35-year-old Carlos Oliva of Canoga Park was responsible for 12 commercial burglaries throughout the San Fernando Valley.
He was arrested back in September on several counts of burglary and attempted burglary.
In total, police estimated the burglaries - which started in January of 2016 - led to more than $10,000 in losses, not including the damage caused by the force entry.
On Jan. 6, officials said Oliva pleaded no contest to three felony counts of second-degree commercial burglary.
Oliva was sentenced to two years and eight months in jail on Friday and will also pay restitution to the victims.