NEWS

Parents of toddler found wandering in Van Nuys located

A toddler was found wandering in Van Nuys on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The parents of a little girl found wandering the streets of Van Nuys on Tuesday have been located, according to authorities.

Police said the toddler, believed to be 2 to 3 years old, was found near Kester Avenue and Sherman Way.

Officials said a father and daughter who were out for a walk spotted the child and stopped her when she was about to walk into traffic.

The girl was wearing socks but no shoes.

Officials asked the public for help locating the child's parents. Police told Eyewitness News a neighbor recognized the girl and called her family.

Authorities said they were still investigating how the child went missing and have not indicated whether an arrest would be made.
NEWS
