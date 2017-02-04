NEWS

Pasadena victims of armed muggers tell terrifying tale

EMBED </>More News Videos

Armed muggers accused of ambushing victims and taking off with their items in Pasadena were on the run on Saturday. (KABC)

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
Armed muggers accused of ambushing victims and taking off with their items in Pasadena were on the run on Saturday.

Esther Prado recounted the terrifying moments when a gunman attacked her outside her Pasadena home.

"And he just rushed from the corner and just dropped me on the floor, and he was, like, on my back, just telling me 'give me your stuff, give me your stuff,'" she shared.

It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night on Mar Vista Avenue. The 26-year-old was just getting home from the gym. Her mother heard the commotion and came running outside.

"He put the gun to my head and I felt something really cold," added Prado.

The suspect took her gym bag, with her phone and passport inside, but he wasn't done.

About 30 minutes later, two blocks away, he struck again -- this time with an accomplice. The pair robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint as he walked down the street.

Less than five minutes later, they struck a third time. It took place about a mile west on Euclid Avenue, robbing a 30-year-old man.

Three armed robberies in 45 minutes left the neighborhood on edge.

As for Prado and her family, they were looking for more security. The victim said she will never forget the feeling of cold steel to her head.
Related Topics:
newsrobberysearchPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Administration Suspends Implementation of Immigration Order Blocked by Judge
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
Trump Slams 'So-Called Judge' Who Blocked Immigration Order
Foes of Trump Travel Ban Welcome Its Suspension
More News
Top Stories
US State Department reinstates visas for foreigners
VIDEO: Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on girlfriend in Chula Vista
LASD sergeant with leukemia in need of bone marrow match
2 Navy F-18 fighter jets land at Hollywood Burbank Airport
First Photo of Bush Since Hospital Stay Hits Internet
Man critical, pet Pomeranian killed in pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights
Man convicted of killing 4 OC women gets death penalty
Show More
Little girl calls 911 to report dad as drunk driver
Boy sets up "free toy" stand, gives away his favorite items
State tax incentives brings filming back to Santa Clarita
Students, interfaith community in La Verne protest travel ban
Gravestones sink into ground at Pomona cemetery after strong storms
More News
Top Video
VIDEO: Man gets 7 years in prison for attack on girlfriend in Chula Vista
US judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban nationwide
Man critical, pet Pomeranian killed in pit bull attack in Lincoln Heights
LASD sergeant with leukemia in need of bone marrow match
More Video