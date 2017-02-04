Pasadena victims of armed muggers tell terrifying tale

Armed muggers accused of ambushing victims and taking off with their items in Pasadena were on the run on Saturday.Esther Prado recounted the terrifying moments when a gunman attacked her outside her Pasadena home."And he just rushed from the corner and just dropped me on the floor, and he was, like, on my back, just telling me 'give me your stuff, give me your stuff,'" she shared.It happened just after 10:15 p.m. Thursday night on Mar Vista Avenue. The 26-year-old was just getting home from the gym. Her mother heard the commotion and came running outside."He put the gun to my head and I felt something really cold," added Prado.The suspect took her gym bag, with her phone and passport inside, but he wasn't done.About 30 minutes later, two blocks away, he struck again -- this time with an accomplice. The pair robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint as he walked down the street.Less than five minutes later, they struck a third time. It took place about a mile west on Euclid Avenue, robbing a 30-year-old man.Three armed robberies in 45 minutes left the neighborhood on edge.As for Prado and her family, they were looking for more security. The victim said she will never forget the feeling of cold steel to her head.