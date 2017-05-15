A passenger was killed and a driver was injured when a vehicle struck a power pole in a suspected DUI crash in Vernon, police said Monday.The wreck was reported shortly after 11:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Vernon Avenue, said Vernon police.The passenger, who was not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, police said.Investigators said the unidentified driver appeared to have been traveling at or just above the legal speed limit in the area, and may have been under the influence when he or she struck the power pole.Beer bottles were seen on the street near the mangled SUV.The power pole struck was severely damaged and will need to be replaced, police said. Power lines did not come down from the impact of the collision.Vernon Avenue was closed between Santa Fe Avenue and Alameda Street for the investigation.