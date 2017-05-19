LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) --A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car that overturned and hit a wall Thursday evening in Lancaster, family members and authorities said.
The collision happened about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street West and Avenue L, where a vehicle had come to a stop as pedestrians crossed the street, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.
That vehicle was rear-ended by a car that then went around and struck the teenager, investigators said. The suspect's car subsequently hit an embankment, rolled over twice and slammed into a brick wall.
The victim, whose mother witnessed the incident, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
He was identified by family as Adrian Smith.
An investigation was ongoing to determine which possible charges should be filed in connection with the crash.