A 15-year-old boy was struck and killed by a car that overturned and hit a wall Thursday evening in Lancaster, family members and authorities said.The collision happened about 10 p.m. at the intersection of 32nd Street West and Avenue L, where a vehicle had come to a stop as pedestrians crossed the street, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department spokesperson.That vehicle was rear-ended by a car that then went around and struck the teenager, investigators said. The suspect's car subsequently hit an embankment, rolled over twice and slammed into a brick wall.The victim, whose mother witnessed the incident, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.He was identified by family as Adrian Smith.An investigation was ongoing to determine which possible charges should be filed in connection with the crash.