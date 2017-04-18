NEWS

Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV at intersection in Long Beach

Firefighters responded to an intersection in Long Beach after a fatal hit-and-run crash on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. (OnScene)

By and ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif.
A pedestrian believed to be in his 50s was killed early Tuesday morning when he was struck and became trapped under an SUV at an intersection in Long Beach, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 1:11 a.m. at Sixth Street and Park Avenue. The driver of the vehicle, an 80-year-old man, had a green light and was making a left turn at the time of impact, investigators said.

A Long Beach Police Department officer happened to be stopped at the intersection and saw the incident unfold. The SUV hit the victim, who was jogging through a crosswalk, and dragged him for about a block.

The driver then pulled over. Despite rescue efforts to save the pedestrian's life, he was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not immediately identified.

The motorist was cooperating with investigators, according to police. He was not immediately cited or arrested.
