NEWS

Pedestrian fatally struck on 405 Freeway in North Hills

A scene on the 405 Freeway in North Hills where a person was fatally struck on Saturday, March 17, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
NORTH HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pedestrian on the 405 Freeway in North Hills was struck and killed Saturday night, which temporarily shut down all southbound lanes.

The incident was reported about 11:30 p.m. near the 405 South's Roscoe Boulevard exit.

California Highway Patrol officials said a truck hit a pedestrian, and it was unclear why or how long the unidentified victim was on the freeway before the crash.

At about midnight, all lanes were shut down for about two hours at Roscoe Boulevard as officials investigated the scene.

It was not known whether anyone in the truck was injured.
Related Topics:
newsI-405pedestrian strucktraffic fatalitiesfreewayNorth HillsLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home; 2 hurt
Man killed at Paris airport trying to grab soldier's rifle
A timeline of Trump's unsubstantiated wiretapping claims
Teacher who cut throat in OC court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault
More News
Top Stories
DUI suspect slams SUV into Fontana home; 2 hurt
Man killed at Paris airport trying to grab soldier's rifle
Man shot, killed outside McDonald's in South LA
VIDEO: Santa Ana hit-and-run crash kills motorcyclist
Carmakers now offering more SUVs as hybrids
Video shows Orange suspect reach behind back before police shooting
New device in Long Beach helps paralyzed veteran walk
Show More
Teacher who cut throat in OC court gets 46 years to life for sexual assault
UCLA advances in NCAA tourney with 97-80 win over Kent State
IE shooting spree: Multiple investigations led to suspect
Man found not guilty in IE shooting that left veteran paralyzed
LAPD increases DUI enforcement for St. Patrick's Day weekend
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos