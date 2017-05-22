NEWS

Pedestrian gravely injured in South LA 2-car crash

One of two cars involved in a South L.A. crash that left a pedestrian gravely injured on Monday, May 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Three people were injured, including a pedestrian, after a two-car crash sheared a fire hydrant in South Los Angeles on Monday.

The collision was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of S. Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Two vehicles collided and sheared a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of the area. Upon impact, debris from the crash struck and gravely injured a man near the scene. Two others, including a woman behind the wheel of one of the cars, were also hurt.


The northbound side of Vermont Avenue was closed until further notice as officials investigated the cause of the collision.
