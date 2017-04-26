Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda

A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning on a street in Reseda, authorities said.The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Saticoy Street and Newcastle Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The unidentified man died at the scene, the LAPD said. It was unclear if he was in a crosswalk at the time of impact.The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. No arrest or citations were immediately announced.