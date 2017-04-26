NEWS

Pedestrian in his 40s fatally struck by car in Reseda

(Shutterstock)

By ABC7.com staff
RESEDA, Calif. (KABC) --
A man in his 40s was fatally struck by a car Wednesday morning on a street in Reseda, authorities said.

The collision happened shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Saticoy Street and Newcastle Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The unidentified man died at the scene, the LAPD said. It was unclear if he was in a crosswalk at the time of impact.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and was interviewed by investigators. No arrest or citations were immediately announced.

City News Service contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitieslapdlos angeles police departmentReseda
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump slams 'massive federal land grab' and calls for review of national monuments
US military begins installing missile defenses in S. Korea
Explaining the missile defense system US is setting up in S. Korea
Trump suggests he'll take sanctuary cities case to Supreme Court
More News
Top Stories
Curb painter fatally shot while offering services in Norwalk
Woman, cleared of drug bust involvement, faces deportation
Deputy helps Saugus widow, paints over graffiti at home
LAPD warning public about rash of knock-knock burglaries
Thai father hangs daughter on Facebook Live then takes own life
Jonathan Demme, 'Silence of the Lambs' director, dies at 73
Judge cites Trump's Calif. comment in 'sanctuary city' ruling
Show More
Disabled dogs trained to work as therapy animals
Bowler rolls the 'world's fastest' perfect game
Chipotle announces investigation into breach in payment system
Silver Lake Reservoir refilled with water for public recreation
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Crews respond to fiery multi-vehicle crash on 5 Fwy
Cal Fire expects wildfire season that could rival 2016
1 hurt after SUV slams into kitchen area of Rowland Heights home
PHOTOS: San Bernardino elementary school shooting
More Photos