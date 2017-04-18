NEWS

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on 91 Freeway in Buena Park

EMBED </>More News Videos

A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park early Tuesday morning. (KABC)

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --
A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park early Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the Valley View Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway.

It was not known why the woman was on the freeway at the time of the collision.

The California Highway Patrol did not have a description of the hit-and-run suspect or the suspect's car.

The victim's identity was not immediately released.

There was no estimate on how long the Valley View Street off-ramp would be closed, the CHP said.
Related Topics:
newshit and runwoman killedpedestrian struckpedestrianscar crashtraffic fatalitiesroad closuretraffic accidenttrafficBuena ParkOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing
Trump to sign executive order targeting foreign work visas
Daughter of man gunned down in Facebook video: 'I saw the fear in my father's eyes'
UK PM calls for general election on June 8
More News
Top Stories
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Videos show desperation of suspect in Facebook video killing
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
SPONSORED: Are you prepared for the next earthquake?
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Kurt Russell, Chris Pratt and cast talk 'Guardians 2'
Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy
Show More
Mountain lion snatches family dog from inside NorCal home
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction
Man hid mother's body parts in refrigerator, court docs say
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
More News
Top Video
Pedestrian fatally struck, dragged by SUV in Long Beach
Windshields smashed, drivers terrified as bricks thrown at cars on 215 Fwy
Richard Simmons hospitalized in California due to 'severe indigestion'
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
More Video