BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) --A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park early Tuesday morning.
The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the Valley View Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway.
It was not known why the woman was on the freeway at the time of the collision.
The California Highway Patrol did not have a description of the hit-and-run suspect or the suspect's car.
The victim's identity was not immediately released.
There was no estimate on how long the Valley View Street off-ramp would be closed, the CHP said.