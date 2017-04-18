A female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the 91 Freeway in Buena Park early Tuesday morning.The crash occurred shortly before 5 a.m. on the Valley View Street off-ramp on the westbound side of the freeway.It was not known why the woman was on the freeway at the time of the collision.The California Highway Patrol did not have a description of the hit-and-run suspect or the suspect's car.The victim's identity was not immediately released.There was no estimate on how long the Valley View Street off-ramp would be closed, the CHP said.