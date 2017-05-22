NEWS

Pedestrian killed in South LA 2-car crash

One of two cars involved in a South L.A. crash that left a pedestrian gravely injured on Monday, May 22, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A pedestrian was killed and two others were injured after a two-car crash sheared a fire hydrant in South Los Angeles on Monday.

The collision was reported about 11:15 a.m. in the 5900 block of S. Vermont Avenue, according to Los Angeles Fire Department officials.

Two vehicles collided and sheared a fire hydrant on the northeast corner of the area. One of the vehicles involved in the crash struck and killed the pedestrian, according to authorities. Two others, including a woman behind the wheel of one of the cars, were also hurt.


The northbound side of Vermont Avenue was closed for a time Monday as officials investigated the cause of the collision.
