NEWS

Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI

EMBED </>More News Videos

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Beach. (KABC)

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Beach on Thursday.

According to police, a female driver in a blue BMW SUV was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard north of Edinger Avenue around 4 a.m. when she struck an adult male pedestrian and a pole.

The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was arrested for felony DUI.

All northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard were closed from the 405 Freeway to Edinger Avenue. The northbound on- and off-ramps of the 405 Freeway were also closed.

The closures were expected to last until late morning.
Related Topics:
newstraffic fatalitiescar crashpedestrian struckdui crasharrestman killedHuntington BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Experts weigh in on impact of Trump's tax plan
2 US service members killed in Afghanistan amid ISIS fight
Trump's connection to his businesses leaves more questions than anwers in first 100 days
Ex-Trump adviser Flynn under DoD investigation, had been warned not to take foreign payments
Delaware trooper slaying suspect shot dead after standoff
More News
Top Stories
Authorities search for missing OC boy allegedly taken by father
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
Delaware trooper slaying suspect shot dead after standoff
1 killed in fiery crash on WB 101 Freeway in Encino
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
Mother wanted for Venice Amber Alert in custody; son recovered safely
'Plastic bag' womb could help keep premature babies alive
Show More
Cute dog gets intrigued by hose
Video shows suspect in Westlake stabbing death
Video depositions reveal shocking details in Whittier hot school bus death
SoCal dig rewriting history of humans in Americas
Sketch of suspect who tried to lure 2 young girls at Covina park released
More News
Top Video
Authorities search for missing OC boy allegedly taken by father
Delaware trooper slaying suspect shot dead after standoff
Firefighters extinguish blaze at 2 apartment buildings in Westlake
Johnny Depp surprises Disneyland visitors
More Video