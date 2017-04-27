Pedestrian struck, killed in Huntington Beach; driver arrested for DUI

A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after police said she struck and killed a pedestrian in Huntington Beach on Thursday.According to police, a female driver in a blue BMW SUV was traveling northbound on Beach Boulevard north of Edinger Avenue around 4 a.m. when she struck an adult male pedestrian and a pole.The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The driver was arrested for felony DUI.All northbound lanes of Beach Boulevard were closed from the 405 Freeway to Edinger Avenue. The northbound on- and off-ramps of the 405 Freeway were also closed.The closures were expected to last until late morning.