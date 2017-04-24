NEWS

Pedestrian struck, killed on 60 Freeway in City of Industry

The body of a pedestrian fatally struck on the 60 Freeway is covered with a white sheet as investigators search the scene on Monday, April 24, 2017.

By
HACIENDA HEIGHTS, Calif. (KABC) --
An investigation was underway after a pedestrian was struck and killed on the 60 Freeway in the City of Industry early Monday morning.

The crash was reported about 2:30 a.m. at Azusa Avenue, according to officials from the California Highway Patrol.

It was unclear what the pedestrian was doing on the freeway when the collision occurred. An investigation into the cause of the crash was ongoing.

The incident prompted an overnight closure of the westbound side of the freeway. All lanes were back open shortly before 5 a.m.

