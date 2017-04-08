San Bernardino County sheriff's homicide detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a person who was found inside a Victorville home Saturday afternoon.Authorities said the person was found dead inside a house in the 11700 block of Cliffwood Street, but did not say how the person died.Other media outlets reported that a person was detained in connection to the case, but the sheriff's department did not confirm that information.No further information was released on the incident.The investigation was ongoing.