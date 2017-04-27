Authorities said a person of interest was in custody after a suspect attempted to lure a 16-year-old girl into his truck in Fullerton.Fullerton police said the teen was walking home Monday afternoon near the intersection of Richman Avenue and Valencia Drive when a tan 2003 Ford F-150 extra cab pulled up.Detectives said the man stopped his truck against on-coming traffic to yell at her multiple times to get in the truck.The teen declined the ride and pulled out her cellphone. Police said the suspect followed the teen in his truck, but sped off when she began to make a call and ran from the area.Investigators told ABC7 late Thursday evening that a person of interest related to the crime was in custody on an unrelated drug charge.