'Person of interest' sought in deadly Upland shooting

Anthony Musselman, 25, is a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a man in Upland on Saturday, March 11, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) --
Upland police on Sunday released a photo of a 25-year-old man they say is a person of interest in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Anthony Musselman is being sought by police over the shooting of a man in his 20s in the 500 block of N. Fairwood Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

The victim was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

On Sunday, police said they found a green Scion XB they believe belongs to Musselman. It was parked outside a Kentucky Fried Chicken near the intersection of Mountain Avenue and Foothill Boulevard with the windows rolled down, and Musselman was nowhere to be found.

Anyone with information was urged to call Upland police.
