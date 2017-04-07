NEWS

Person shot while inside car near South Los Angeles elementary school

Authorities said a person was found with gunshot wounds near Main Street Elementary School on Friday, April 7, 2017.

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A person was found shot inside a car near an elementary school in South Los Angeles Friday, prompting a lockdown of the campus.

A school employee called 911 to report a shooting shortly before 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. The incident happened near Woodlawn Avenue and 52nd Street in the South Park neighborhood.

The person in the car was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.

Authorities placed Main Street Elementary School on lockdown. The suspect was said to be in a black Dodge Charger.

No further details were immediately released.

The investigation was ongoing.
