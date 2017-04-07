A person was found shot inside a car near an elementary school in South Los Angeles Friday, prompting a lockdown of the campus.A school employee called 911 to report a shooting shortly before 5 p.m., according to Los Angeles police. The incident happened near Woodlawn Avenue and 52nd Street in the South Park neighborhood.The person in the car was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition.Authorities placed Main Street Elementary School on lockdown. The suspect was said to be in a black Dodge Charger.No further details were immediately released.The investigation was ongoing.