Pew poll: A quarter of blacks have been harassed online

A laptop is seen in this undated image. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON --
A new study says African-American adults are facing more harassment online than other races and ethnicities in the United States.

A recently released Pew Research Center survey says 25 percent of African-Americans adults - or 1 in 4 - have faced some sort of harassment online based on race or ethnicity.

Only 10 percent of Hispanics and 3 percent of whites say they have faced online harassment.

Fifty-nine percent of black internet users - or nearly 3 out of every 5 - say they have experienced some kind of online harassment, compared with 48 percent of Hispanics and 41 percent of whites.

Nearly 2 out of 5 black internet users - or 38 percent - say they are called offensive names.
