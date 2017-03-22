NEWS

PHOTOS: Fatal terror incident outside Parliament in London

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">A man is treated by emergency services, as a knife lays on the floor, outside the Houses of Parliament London, Wednesday, March 22, 2017. (Stefan Rousseau&#47;PA via AP)</span></div>
At least four people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday. Police also reported a "number of casualties." The suspect is believed to be among the dead.

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.

Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the events to be a terror incident.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
