An explosion on a subway between stations in St. Petersburg on Monday has killed at least 9 people, according to Russian state news agencies.
A spokesman for St. Petersburg's governor had said that at least 10 were dead, but Russian media now reports at least 9 dead and an unknown number of injuries.
Videos and photos have emerged online of a smoke-filled train station after TASS reported there was an explosion inside a train car at the Sennaya Ploshad subway station.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
