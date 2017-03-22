NEWS

PHOTOS: Fatal violent incident reported outside Parliament in London

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Parliament member Barry Sheerman posted this photo from inside the lock-down. (Barry Sheerman&#47;Twitter)</span></div>
At least two people are dead at after a violent incident was reported at the Westminster Bridge near the Houses of Parliament in London on Wednesday.

ABC News reported that one attacker and one woman had been killed. Police also reported a "number of casualties."

David Lidington, the leader of the House of Commons, addressed Parliament to say that a "police officer has been stabbed" and an "alleged assailant was shot by armed police." Witnesses reported hearing gunshots.

Officials also said there were reports of a person in the River Thames as well as a car that appeared to hit bystanders on the Westminster Bridge.

Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. Officials declared the incident a terror attack.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Related Topics:
newsphotosu.s. & worldlondon
Load Comments
NEWS
Parliament, Westminster Bridge attacks: At least 2 dead
Attack near UK Houses of Parliament declared terrorism: Police
North Korea conducts failed missile launch
Why North Korea may be Trump's greatest foreign policy challenge
More News
Top Stories
Parliament, Westminster Bridge attacks: At least 2 dead
CSU trustees to vote on potential tuition hike as students protest
Crashes snarl traffic amid wet conditions across SoCal
Light rain, thunder lingering in SoCal on Wednesday
7-year-old Fresno boy paralyzed in car dances toward recovery
Driver arrested after fatal Santa Monica hit-and-run
7.0 quake could cause area of Seal Beach to drop several feet
Show More
PHOTO: Son kisses casket as NY trooper is laid to rest
Preliminary-magnitude 2.9 earthquake strikes near Cabazon
'Gong Show' creator Chuck Barris dies at 87
LAPD says fear may be preventing immigrants from reporting crime
5 siblings hope to be adopted together
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos