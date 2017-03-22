PHOTOS: Parliament in lockdown after reports of firearms incident

Paramedics were seen treating people at the scene. The city's police service said the events would be treated as a terror incident "until we know otherwise."
We were called at approx 2:40pm to reports of an incident at #Westminster Bridge. Being treated as a firearms incident - police on scene— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017
.@ABC News Special Report: Parliament in London on lockdown after "firearms incident"; Metropolitan police on scene. https://t.co/6ilOxFW6C0 pic.twitter.com/Cl1bJ8ydqN— ABC News (@ABC) March 22, 2017
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Incident in #Westminster: We are treating this as a terrorist incident until we know otherwise— Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) March 22, 2017