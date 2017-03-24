NEWS

PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">London police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed in the London attacks, is an undated photo released by the Metropolitan Police. (Metropolitan Police via AP)</span></div>
Four people were killed and at least 28 people were injured in the attack in London on Wednesday.

Kurt Cochran

Cochran, 54, was an American who was in London with his wife celebrating his wedding anniversary, a family member told ABC News. Kurt and Melissa Cochran, who live in Utah, had been married for 25 years. Melissa was injured in the attack.

Keith Palmer

Palmer was a 48-year-old British police officer. He was married with a 5-year-old daughter.

The Metropolitan Police released a statement on behalf of his family that described Palmer as "dedicated to his job and proud to be a police officer, brave and courageous."

Aysha Frade

Frade, 43, was on her way to pick up her two daughters from school near the Westminster Bridge, according to ABC News. Frade worked on the administration team at DLD College London.

The school released a statement on Thursday:
"We are all deeply shocked and saddened at the news that one of the victims yesterday was a member of our staff, Aysha Frade. All our thoughts and our deepest sympathies are with her family," said Rachel Borland, the principal of DLD College London. "We will be offering every support we can to them as they try to come to terms with their devastating loss."

ABC News reports that a fourth victim died on Thursday after life support was withdrawn. He was a 75-year-old man who had sustained injuries in the attack, but police did not give any more details about his identity.

Editorial Note: An earlier version of this story identified Kurt Cochran as Kirk Cochran in a photo caption.
