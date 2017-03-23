NEWS

PHOTOS: Remembering the victims of the terror attack in Great Britain

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image kabc"><span>kabc</span></div><span class="caption-text">Flowers and a photo of killed police officer Keith Palmer on Whitehall near the Houses of Parliament in London, Thursday March 23, 2017. (Kirsty Wigglesworth&#47;AP)</span></div>
Three people were killed and at least 30 people were injured in the attack in Westminster.

The dead included, British police officer Keith Palmer, 48, who was stabbed repeatedly, an American tourist who was celebrating his 25th wedding anniversary and a school administrator.

Prime Minister Theresa May gave a statement Thursday saying Palmer was "a husband, a father ... he was every inch a hero.
Related Topics:
newsterror attacku.s. & worldeuropeattacklondon
Load Comments
NEWS
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
House intel chair apologizes for briefing White House before ranking member
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
Police identify suspected London attacker as UK native
More News
Top Stories
London attacker identified as British man with criminal history
Sib Hashian, former drummer for rock band Boston, dies
Protesters rally to save Obamacare in DTLA
London attack: Utah man killed, wife seriously injured
Israel police arrest suspect, 19, in threats on US Jewish targets
Police release suspect in Chino school threat, arrest different student
Surgery helps young girl with extreme spinal curve
Show More
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, dies day after delivery
'All I Want for Christmas' is going to be a movie
PHOTOS: World cities stand with London
London attack leaves LA tourists nervous but undeterred
VIDEO: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos