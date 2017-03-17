PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park

A teenager has found a 7.44 carat diamond at a state park in southwest Arkansas.Officials at Crater of Diamonds State Park at Murfreesboro say the rock found Saturday by 14-year-old Kalel Langford is the seventh largest found since the park was established in 1972. The park hasn't provided an estimate of the diamond's value.Langford said in a statement Thursday that he spotted the diamond among rocks near a stream. He has named it "Superman's Diamond" and plans to hang onto it.Park interpreter Waymon Cox describes the diamond as pinto-bean sized and similar in color to coffee.The largest diamond ever discovered in the United States, the 40.23 carat "Uncle Sam," was unearthed on the land in 1924.