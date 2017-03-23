NEWS

Stand with London: World cities pay tribute to terror attack victims

The Library of Birmingham in England (left) and the Orlando Eye in Florida (left) light up to pay tribute to the victims in London. (benroach/Instagram|theorlandoeye/Instagram)

Following Wednesday's terror attacks near the Houses of Parliament in London, cities in England and around the world are showing solidarity with the victims.

From flags at half-mast to lighting up with the colors of the Union Jack, here's how landmarks and government buildings are showing their support.

Eiffel Tower
Paris, France

Tel Aviv City Hall
Tel Aviv, Israel

Victoria Police Department
Victoria, Canada

Orlando Eye
Orlando, Florida

Gateshead Millennium Bridge
Gateshead, England

Library of Birmingham
Birmingham, England
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldeiffel towerlondon
Load Comments
Related
'Open door:' Brussels residents organize online effort to help terror attack victims
World landmarks light up in red, white and blue for Paris
NEWS
UK prime minister: British-born London attacker was known to authorities
Israel police arrest suspect, 19, in threats on US Jewish targets
Utah man celebrating wedding anniversary killed in London attack
Israeli-American arrested over threats to Jewish centers
Utah man killed, wife seriously injured in London attack, church says
More News
Top Stories
Islamic State group claims responsibility for London attack
Israel police arrest suspect, 19, in threats on US Jewish targets
Police release suspect in Chino school threat, arrest different student
Surgery helps young girl with extreme spinal curve
Fresno mom kicks cancer during pregnancy, dies day after delivery
London attack leaves LA tourists nervous but undeterred
VIDEO: Florida mom pulls shotgun on burglar
Show More
Man found guilty in 1992 murder of OC model
USA dominates Puerto Rico 8-0 to win World Baseball Classic
Man accused of taking dozens of 'upskirt' videos of female shoppers in IE
Mothers protest LAUSD's breast-feeding policy
Body found in Santa Clarita ID'd as missing Tarzana woman
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the 2017 Oscars
More Photos