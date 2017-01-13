NEWS

'Pillowcase rapist' ordered back to California state mental hospital

Christopher Evans Hubbart is seen in this undated booking photo.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Christopher Hubbart, the notorious "Pillowcase Rapist," has been ordered back to a California state mental hospital for violating the conditions of his release.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey said Friday that a judge in Northern California revoked Hubbart's conditional release.

The judge recommitted the 65-year-old to Coalinga State Hospital for at least a year, Lacey said, adding that Hubbart remains a danger and needs additional treatment.

In 2014, he was released to a house in the Lake Los Angeles area in the Antelope Valley. His release was widely criticized and protesters routinely demonstrated outside his house in a sparsely populated desert area.

Prosecutors said Hubbart violated the terms of his release when he twice allowed the batteries on his electronic monitoring device to run very low.

In 2015, a judge concluded that Hubbart was not a danger to others and ruled that he could remain in his home with an ankle bracelet. Antelope Valley residents, again, were outraged.

Hubbart has acknowledged raping and assaulting about 40 women between 1971 and 1982. Authorities place the number of victims closer to 100. He used a pillowcase to muffle the screams of some of his victims.
Related Topics:
newsrapehospitalCentral CaliforniaLake Los AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
'Pillowcase Rapist' will remain free despite violations
Protesters want 'Pillowcase Rapist' gone
Judge orders rapist be released to Palmdale
NEWS
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
Trump Advisor Michael Flynn in Contact With Russian Ambassador
Takata to Pay $1 Billion, Plead Guilty in Airbag Fraud Case
Bystander Says Good Samaritan Was Right to Shoot Trooper's Assailant
Healthcare Nightmare for San Bernardino Terror Victims
More News
Top Stories
5 accused of helping suspect after LASD sergeant's slaying
$50K reward offered for tips on woman's hit-and-run death
Baby kidnapped in Florida 18 years ago found alive
Former LASD Deputy James Sexton freed from prison
Woman, 71, found dead in Hermosa Beach in apparent drowning
Man struck in head, killed in fight in Westlake District
Local artists take part in political exhibition at DTLA Art Walk
Show More
'Exorcist' author William Peter Blatty dies at 89
2 Tower of Power band members hit by train in Oakland
Massive downed tree blocks Northridge street
Finnair Flight 666 lands in 'HEL' on Friday the 13th
LA supervisor holds meeting to calm fears of immigrants on edge
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 2017 Rose Parade float winners
Photos: Ohio State University scene secure after attack
PHOTOS: Florence Henderson through the years
Photos: Donald Trump's 2016 Election Day
More Photos