The pilot of a small plane was arrested on suspicion of DUI after the aircraft made a hard landing Monday evening in the parking lot of a commercial facility in Whittier, authorities said.The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. at a distribution center for the sportswear fashion company Michael Kors, located in the 3700 block of Workman Mill Road, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.The pilot was the only person aboard the fixed-wing Piper aircraft, which experienced engine failure, said a spokesperson for the L.A. County Sheriff's Department's Pico Rivera station.Although he initially refused to be transported, the pilot was eventually taken to a hospital as a precaution, investigators said. He was uninjured.Early Tuesday morning, the sheriff's department confirmed the man was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. Authorities did not immediately release his name.