NEWS

American Airlines pilot dies after medical episode on flight

This file photo shows an American Airlines passenger jet taking off in Miami. (Alan Diaz)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
An American Airlines pilot died after having a medical episode just before landing in Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that the captain declared a medical emergency on flight 1353 a couple of minutes before landing at Albuquerque International Sunport on Wednesday evening.

A spokesman for the airline tells the newspaper that the captain landed the flight from Dallas-Fort Worth without incident. The plane taxied normally to a gate and was met by paramedics. American Airlines first officer William "Mike" Grubbs was pronounced dead.

There was no immediate word on a cause of death.

In 2015, an American Airlines pilot died on a flight from Phoenix to Boston.
Related Topics:
newsnationalairplaneflight emergency
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump takes aim at Freedom Caucus again
All lanes reopened on 15 Fwy in Apple Valley after fiery crash
Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in sword stabbing death
Where the Russia investigations stand
At least 13 dead, 3 injured in church bus crash
More News
Top Stories
Former 'Power Rangers' actor sentenced to 6 years in sword stabbing death
All lanes reopened on 15 Fwy in Apple Valley after fiery crash
Koreatown garage flooded from broken water line
'Ghetto carping' nets fisherman huge fish at MacArthur Park Lake
'Dreamer's' tax return post prompts death threats
Video shows LA deputy ignoring gunshot call to speak to woman
3 hurt when hit-and-run driver plows into OC apartment
Show More
Mom assists other parent who was about to get kicked off plane
After 19 years, uncle facing charges in Alhambra girl's death
Wild night of 3 police chases through San Fernando Valley
IHOP server's act of kindness goes viral
Evil Elsa? 'Frozen' producer reveals film's original ending
More News
Photos
Mumps outbreak worsens at Orange County university
PHOTOS: Plane crashes into Riverside home
PHOTOS: Michael Jackson's personal photographer shares favorite pics
Celebrities show off glamorous fashion at Oscars parties
More Photos