A pit bull was shot by two off-duty officers at the famous Ghirardelli Ice Cream and Chocolate Shop in Hollywood.Los Angeles police were at the scene of the shooting about 3 p.m. in the 6800 block of Hollywood Boulevard near the El Capitan Theatre, a popular tourist area in Hollywood.According to initial reports, an off-duty LAPD officer and security officer at the ice cream shop were bit by the pit bull and fired at the dog.The dog was reported to have a gunshot wound to the face and was still alive. Animal control officials were called to the scene.The eastbound side of Hollywood Boulevard was closed between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive as police investigated the incident.