Placentia man arrested for 9th alleged DUI in 6 years

By ABC7.com staff
PLACENTIA, Calif. (KABC) --
A Placentia man who crashed into a power pole was arrested Sunday for what police said was his ninth DUI since 2011.

Placentia police say they found Derek Stacy Haskayne, 52, of Placentia, at the scene of a collision between a vehicle and an electrical box.

Officers were called to the scene of a collision at 6:05 p.m. in the 100 block of South Lakeview Avenue. They found a vehicle had crashed into a Southern California Edison electrical box and was on top of the box with live wires underneath.

After an investigation, officers arrested the driver, Haskayne, for driving under the influence.

Police say he had eight prior DUI convictions in Orange County since 2011, making the latest case a felony.

He was also charged with driving on a license that had been suspended for DUI, driving without a court-ordered ignition interlock device and violation of DUI probation.

They say he is currently on post-release community supervision for a prior felony DUI. He was booked into the Orange County Jail and was being held on no bail because of a probation hold.

Anyone with more information about the collision is asked to call Placentia police at (714) 993-8157 or call Orange County Crime Stoppers anonymously at (855) TIP-OCCS.
