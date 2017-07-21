Police arrested a man Friday with connections to a series of sexual assaults.According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, the crimes occurred on July 20 between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. in the 200 block of North Rodeo Drive, the 400 block of North Canon Drive and the 9600 block of South Santa Monica Boulevard.In all three cases, the suspect approached a female victim and grabbed them sexually, according to a department press release. The women were able to escape and sustained minimal to no physical injuries.Beverly Hills PD described the suspect as a thinly-built white male in his 20s or 30s. They said he is around 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall. According to the department press release, he was last seen wearing a long-sleeved shirt with black lettering, dark gym shorts, red tennis shoes and a dark baseball hat.Anybody with information about the suspect should call the Beverly Hills Police Department tip line at 310-288-2659