Police chase armed suspect through San Fernando Valley

Police chased a suspect believed to be armed with a gun in the San Fernando Valley on Wednesday.Police said the chase started at Chandler Boulevard and Tujunga Avenue in North Hollywood at about 10 a.m.The suspect was in a white van and officials said he was described as a man with a gun.Police chased the suspect on the 101 Freeway heading eastbound and he eventually got off the freeway in the Sherman Oaks area.The suspect weaved his way through surface streets into the Valley Glen and North Hollywood area.The suspect made frequent stops in the middle of the street before taking off again.The suspect stopped on Sherman Way near Coldwater Canyon and surrendered to police at about 11:20 a.m.