NEWS

Police: New Jersey family held prisoner by bobcat inside their house

In this June 7, 2017 photo, a police officer takes a photo of a bobcat that got into a family's home in Washington Township, N.J. (Washington Township Police Department via AP)

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. --
Police in New Jersey say a mother locked herself and her two young children in their bathroom after a bobcat got into their house, prompting a police response.

The Morris County family called police Wednesday evening to report that a bobcat had somehow gotten inside.

NJ.com reports officers opened all of the doors and windows in the house to coax the bobcat into leaving.

Washington Township police Sgt. Robert Oranchak says the bobcat left after about an hour. He says it didn't appear to be sick or rabid.

The animal did not make any contact with the family or the officers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsu.s. & worldanimalanimal newsNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Senate Judiciary Committee asks for copies of leaked memos
Trump slams 'critics' in his first commencement address as president
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Arleta
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
More News
Top Stories
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Arleta
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Show More
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Sandra Bullock granted temp restraining order against convicted stalker
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
More News
Photos
Boeing testing cutting-edge submarine off Palos Verdes coast
Top 7 hamburger restaurants in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
PHOTOS: Explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Pippa Middleton's wedding day
More Photos