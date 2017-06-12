Police fatally shoot dog after it attacks owner in Long Beach

A Long Beach police officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked its owner Sunday evening in that city, authorities said.Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a caller's report that a woman was screaming for help in the area of Carson Street and Norse Way, according to the Long Beach Police Department.Good Samaritans helped fight off the aggressive dog, and Long Beach officers shot at it and chased it away.The pit bull eventually returned, according to police, acted aggressively again and this time police say they had no choice but to shoot and kill the dog as it moved in their direction.The female victim, who sustained multiple leg bites, was treated by paramedics at the scene before she was transported to a nearby hospital.She told officials her dog had a history of violent behavior.