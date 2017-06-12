NEWS

Police officer fatally shoots dog after it attacks woman in Long Beach, authorities say

Paramedics attend to a woman who was injured when a dog attacked her in Long Beach on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Loudlabs)

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
A Long Beach police officer shot and killed a pit bull after the dog attacked a woman Sunday evening in that city, authorities said.

Officers responded about 11:30 p.m. to a caller's report that a woman was screaming for help in the area of Carson Street and Norse Way, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Good Samaritans helped fight off the dog, which was then fatally shot by one of the officers, the department said.

The female victim, who sustained multiple leg bites, was transported to a hospital in unknown condition.

Investigators are working to identify the animal's possible owner.

City News Service contributed to this report.
