SHREVPORT, LA --Two people were arrested after police say a man filmed a Louisiana woman who works at an animal shelter having sexual intercourse with a dog.
Celina Cabrera, 24, and Booker Thomas Jr., 41, were taken into custody earlier this week after an officer received a complaint that Cabrera was allegedly having sex with Thomas' dog, according to jail booking records.
Thomas allegedly filmed the sexual encounter.
Cabrera has been charged with crimes against nature, while Thomas has been charged with principal to crimes against nature.
A city spokeswoman told KXXV-TV that Cabrera is employed as a Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel worker, but has been on administrative since before her arrest.
A news crew that visited Cabrera's home observed vehicles in the driveway with stickers that read "I love my pet" and "I love my pit."