U.S. & WORLD

Police: Man filmed woman having sex with dog

EMBED </>More News Videos

Police say a Louisiana man filmed a woman having sex with his dog. (KTRK)

SHREVPORT, LA --
Two people were arrested after police say a man filmed a Louisiana woman who works at an animal shelter having sexual intercourse with a dog.

Celina Cabrera, 24, and Booker Thomas Jr., 41, were taken into custody earlier this week after an officer received a complaint that Cabrera was allegedly having sex with Thomas' dog, according to jail booking records.

Thomas allegedly filmed the sexual encounter.

Cabrera has been charged with crimes against nature, while Thomas has been charged with principal to crimes against nature.

A city spokeswoman told KXXV-TV that Cabrera is employed as a Caddo Parish Animal Shelter kennel worker, but has been on administrative since before her arrest.

A news crew that visited Cabrera's home observed vehicles in the driveway with stickers that read "I love my pet" and "I love my pit."
Related Topics:
newssexbizarreanimalsdogsu.s. & worldjailpetsLouisiana
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
U.S. & WORLD
Subway chicken only contains 53 percent chicken meat, study says
'Gary from Chicago' released from CA prison days before Oscars
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
2 Texas officers injured, suspect killed in officer-involved shooting
More u.s. & world
NEWS
Ex-governor defends Obamacare in response to Trump's speech
Parts of Midwest hit by tornadoes, at least 2 dead
Coroner confirms body found in LA River is Elias Rodriguez
Reactions to Trump's joint address to Congress
More News
Top Stories
President Trump delivers first address to Congress
Subway chicken only contains 53 percent chicken meat, study says
Fact-checking Trump's address to Congress
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
Retired LAPD officer recalls NOHO shootout on 20th anniversary
Rare lightning strikes the Seattle Space Needle
Show More
Coroner confirms body found in LA River is Elias Rodriguez
76-year-old victim of pit pull attack in Lincoln Heights dies
'Gary from Chicago' released from CA prison days before Oscars
Been having Internet issues today? Here's why
Crew recalls fire truck tumbling off 15 Fwy as road collapses
More News
Top Video
Riverside plane crash survivors remain hospitalized; NTSB on scene
Retired LAPD officer recalls NOHO shootout on 20th anniversary
VIDEO: Police chase suspect in taco van in San Fernando Valley
Crew recalls fire truck tumbling off 15 Fwy as road collapses
More Video