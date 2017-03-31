NEWS

Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in Los Angeles

A single gang may be behind most of the recent burglaries at celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area. (KABC)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A single gang may be behind most of the recent burglaries at celebrity homes in the Los Angeles area.

Police said gang members are repeatedly going to areas where they believe home burglaries will give them the biggest payoff. Gangs call it "flocking."

Investigators said the crooks change into nice clothes and jump into luxury sedans to search for upscale homes with no one inside.

The recent spate of victims includes Lakers star Nick Young, actress Emmy Rossum and pop stars Nicki Minaj and Alanis Morissette, who had about $2 million in jewelry and valuables stolen from her Brentwood mansion.

So far, no arrests have been made.
