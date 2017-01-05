  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
NEWS

Police searching for man in killing of Oxnard woman

Alfredo Ortiz, 33, of Oxnard is a suspect in the murder of a woman in Oxnard. (Oxnard Police Dept.)

By ABC7.com staff
OXNARD, Calif. (KABC) --
Oxnard police are searching for a man who allegedly dragged a woman into a house and shot her to death while children were home.

Police say Alfredo Ortiz, 33, of Oxnard was involved in a domestic dispute with a woman in the area of South Juanita Avenue and First Street in Oxnard. He allegedly dragged the woman into the house and then witnesses heard multiple gunshots and children were seen running out of the home.

A short time later, witnesses saw Ortiz running out of the home with a gun. Police believe an unwilling family member drove Ortiz from the scene, possibly to the Somis area in Ventura County.

As police responded, neighboring schools were placed on lockdown. They found a woman inside with a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics tried to save her, but she died of her injuries at the scene.

Police say Ortiz and the woman had been in a relationship and had children together.

Ortiz is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous. Police asked anyone with information about his location to call 911.
