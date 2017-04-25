NEWS

Police seek help identifying OC armed robbery suspect

EMBED </>More News Videos

An armed robber remains on the run Tuesday morning in Orange County and police are hoping you might recognize him. (KABC)

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --
An armed robber remains on the run Tuesday morning in Orange County and police are hoping you might recognize him.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing the D&M Market in Garden Grove at gunpoint. His face was covered with a black bandana.

Police say the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes. The employee working at the store complied, and the robber took off on foot.

Investigators are asking the public to take a good look at the man in surveillance footage they've released, and to contact Garden Grove police with any information.
Related Topics:
newscrimearmed robberyrobberyGarden GroveOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
White House spokesman: 'I don't know' if Michael Flynn broke law over Russia payments
Doctor fought with officers on United flight: Report
White House names border protection official as new Secret Service head
California judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
More News
Top Stories
1 killed, 10 injured in fiery crash in Griffith Park area; 5 Fwy completely closed
California judge blocks Trump order on sanctuary city money
1-year-old girl found safe after alleged abduction by armed father in IE
Police shoot man acting aggressively toward cops in West Covina
Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara
Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead
'13 Reasons Why' sparks conversation on mental health
Show More
'Bachelor' Chris Soules in custody after fatal crash in Iowa
Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck
3 arrested after crime spree, standoff in North Hills
Meet Lua the baby sloth
Dad wears costumes to manage daughter's social media habits
More News
Top Video
Search for missing South Pasadena boy moves to Santa Barbara
Wild police chase ends in Bellflower; 1 suspect in custody, 1 dead
Chase suspect evades police in stolen Penske truck
Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old girl abducted in Rancho Cucamonga
More Video