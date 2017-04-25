Police seek help identifying OC armed robbery suspect

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KABC) --An armed robber remains on the run Tuesday morning in Orange County and police are hoping you might recognize him.
The suspect was caught on surveillance video robbing the D&M Market in Garden Grove at gunpoint. His face was covered with a black bandana.
Police say the suspect demanded cash and cigarettes. The employee working at the store complied, and the robber took off on foot.
Investigators are asking the public to take a good look at the man in surveillance footage they've released, and to contact Garden Grove police with any information.