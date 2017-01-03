NEWS

Police still searching for motive in killing of 2 Orange County women
EMBED </>More News Videos

Yolanda Holtrey, 59, was one of two women killed after a New Year's Eve party in Westminster. (KABC)

By
WESTMINSTER, Calif. (KABC) --
Authorities released the identity of a second woman killed after a fire at a New Year's house party in Westminster but say the motive for the killing remains undetermined.

Suspect Christopher Ireland, 37, is expected to make his first court appearance Wednesday in the killing of Yolanda Holtrey, 59, and her friend Michelle Luke, 49.

Police say Holtrey's home was set on fire early New Year's Day, shortly after she threw a New Year's Eve party. Her son says that was the first time she met Ireland.

Investigators say the bodies of the two women were found Monday in brush near the Newport Hills Shopping Center in Newport Beach.

Friends say the two victims and the suspect's wife Samantha worked together at Stein Mart in Huntington Beach.

Stein Mart says it has made grief counselors available for workers.

"We're very saddened by the loss of our two associates," the company said. "Our thoughts and prayers are with their families."

Police say so far the motive is not known. Friends say there were no arguments between those involved at the party.

A friend of Ireland described him as a loving father to his young son, although he was dealing with declining finances. He also is recovering from back surgery, his friend said.
Related Topics:
newsdeadly firehouse firehomicidedouble murderWestminsterNewport BeachOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Tillerson, ExxonMobil Strike Deal to Part Ways If Confirmed
NAACP President Arrested Protesting Sessions' Nomination
More News
Top Stories
LAPD investigating anti-gay hate crime in Van Nuys
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Crashed car in San Luis Obispo investigated for link to missing LA couple
Teen couple robbed, assaulted dozens on LA streets, police say
Suspect in Santa Ana Lyft driver attack arrested
Sage College in Moreno Valley suddenly closes
LADWP introduces 'customer bill of rights'
Show More
Oxnard police seeking man for alleged armed kidnapping of girlfriend
Masked suspects tie up man, set fire in Tujunga home invasion
2017 Coachella lineup headlined by Beyonce, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead
Magnitude 7.2 quake hits near Fiji; tsunami alert issued
CA's water content at half normal, drought possible
More News
Top Video
Community helping South Gate family after devastating house fire
Teen couple robbed, assaulted dozens on LA streets, police say
Sage College in Moreno Valley suddenly closes
CA's water content at half normal, drought possible
More Video