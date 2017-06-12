A possible arson suspect was taken into custody after a massive fire broke out at an apartment construction site in East Hollywood early Monday morning.Two three-story apartment buildings in the 400 block of N. Heliotrope Drive burned fiercely before firefighter doused the flames with water. The buildings were in the wood-frame stage of construction.A one-story home and a neighboring apartment building also incurred some damage.One firefighter was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries but was reported in good condition.Authorities said 10 adults and 10 children were displaced due to the blaze. They were being assisted by the American Red Cross.The blaze, which was initially reported shortly after 6 a.m., appeared to be mostly knocked down around 7 a.m.The cause of the fire was not immediately known.