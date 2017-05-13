NEWS

Search underway in Redondo Beach Harbor after reports of 'possible downed aircraft'

U.S. Coast Guard officials are responding to reports of a possible downed aircraft near the Redondo Beach Harbor on Saturday, May 13, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
U.S. Coast Guard officials are responding to reports of a possible downed aircraft near the Redondo Beach Harbor, officials said Saturday.

Watchstanders of the Coast Guard's Los Angeles-Long Beach sector got an "emergency notification for assistance" at 11:45 a.m.

The notification was from "an aircraft's emergency location transmitter beacon," officials said in a press release.

Soon after, several witnesses reported seeing an oil slick on the surface of the water near the Redondo Beach Harbor entrance.

The Coast Guard launched a helicopter crew from Forward Operating Base Point Mugu and a boat crew from Station Los Angeles-Long Beach. Baywatch Redondo and the Los Angeles County Fire Department are also assisting in the response.

Federal Aviation Administration Pacific Division Public Affairs Manager Ian Gregor said the FAA has no reports of missing aircraft or witness reports of an aircraft crash.

Anyone with information regarding an aircraft in distress was asked to call the Coast Guard at (310) 521-3805.
