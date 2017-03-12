NEWS

Possible human remains found in area where small fire broke out in Sherman Oaks

Possible human remains were found Sunday as firefighters were examining an area where a brush fire broke out the previous day in Sherman Oaks. (KABC)

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Possible human remains were found Sunday as firefighters were examining an area where a brush fire broke out the previous day in Sherman Oaks.

The small brush fire started just before 4 p.m. in the 3500 block of N. Coy Drive Saturday. It was knocked down within 90 minutes, but firefighters needed help from water-dropping helicopters because of the difficult terrain.

As firefighters were cleaning up the area Sunday, they found what appeared to be remains. They notified the LAPD and the coroner's office will examine the remains, which appeared to be a skull.

Authorities said if the remains are determined to be human, the LAPD will take over the investigation and examine the brush fire area for more evidence.

No injuries were reported. It was unclear what started the fire.

The investigation was ongoing.
