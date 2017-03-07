NEWS

Possible kidnapping, chase ends in crash in South LA

A police chase comes to an end and a possible kidnapping victim flees in South Los Angeles on Tuesday, March 7, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A possible kidnapping victim went running to the arms of police after an alleged kidnapper and robbery suspect was chased by authorities until the pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles.


The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue.

A female victim with stab wounds ran out of the Dodge pick-up truck and fled toward police as the suspect got out of the vehicle.

Authorities said the suspect was in custody and may have been shot by police.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
