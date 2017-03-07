Possible kidnapping, chase ends in crash in South LA

Video shows possible kidnapping victim flee after police #chase with suspect ends in crash in South LA https://t.co/LJkhxs4Ip5 pic.twitter.com/XydzIU8byE — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 8, 2017

A possible kidnapping victim went running to the arms of police after an alleged kidnapper and robbery suspect was chased by authorities until the pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles.The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue.A female victim with stab wounds ran out of the Dodge pick-up truck and fled toward police as the suspect got out of the vehicle.Authorities said the suspect was in custody and may have been shot by police.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.