Possible kidnapping, chase ends in crash in South LA

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) --A possible kidnapping victim went running to the arms of police after an alleged kidnapper and robbery suspect was chased by authorities until the pursuit came to a crashing end in South Los Angeles.
Video shows possible kidnapping victim flee after police #chase with suspect ends in crash in South LA https://t.co/LJkhxs4Ip5 pic.twitter.com/XydzIU8byE— ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) March 8, 2017
The crash happened shortly after 10 p.m. near the intersection of S. Broadway and Rosecrans Avenue.
A female victim with stab wounds ran out of the Dodge pick-up truck and fled toward police as the suspect got out of the vehicle.
Authorities said the suspect was in custody and may have been shot by police.
