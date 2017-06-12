NEWS

Possible Molotov cocktail thrown into Lynwood salon

EMBED </>More Videos

Arson investigators responded to a call at a beauty salon in Lynwood, where authorities believe a possible Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LYNWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Arson crews were investigating whether a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window of a beauty salon, causing a fire inside the business.

Los Angeles County fire officials responded to the business about 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Abbott Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Arson investigators and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said the incident was being investigated as a possible arson fire.

An investigation continued into initial reports that indicated a Molotov cocktail was likely thrown into the business.

Video from the scene showed broken glass and damage inside the salon.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
newsmolotov cocktailarson investigationfireLynwoodLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Jury begins deliberations in Cosby sex assault trial
Arson suspect arrested in East Hollywood fire
Penn State frat surveillance video from night of pledge's fatal injuries played in court
DC, Maryland sue Trump over alleged foreign payments in move Spicer suggests is 'partisan politics'
Menifee store owners ecstatic over Powerball win
More News
Top Stories
2 killed, 2 injured in Littlerock crash, fire officials say
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; 2 suspects at large
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
School investigating claims pro-Trump yearbook photos censored
Russian immigrant donates mermaid statues to Ventura
Body found off side of highway in Angeles National Forest
Show More
$23.5M settlement reached in suit over teen's death on bus
Another appeals court keeps Trump's travel ban blocked
Questions answered on sanctuary state bill
Arson suspect arrested in East Hollywood fire
Army soldier from Barstow killed in Afghanistan
More News
Top Video
Man fatally stabbed in Hollywood; 2 suspects at large
SoCal congressman drafts impeachment articles for Trump
Ice Cube receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Russian immigrant donates mermaid statues to Ventura
More Video