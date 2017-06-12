Possible Molotov cocktail thrown into Lynwood salon

Arson crews were investigating whether a Molotov cocktail was thrown through a window of a beauty salon, causing a fire inside the business.Los Angeles County fire officials responded to the business about 3:30 a.m. in the 3600 block of Abbott Road, near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.Arson investigators and the L.A. County Sheriff's Department said the incident was being investigated as a possible arson fire.An investigation continued into initial reports that indicated a Molotov cocktail was likely thrown into the business.Video from the scene showed broken glass and damage inside the salon.