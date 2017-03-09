NEWS

Possible suspect detained in Riverside child luring case

EMBED </>More News Videos

Riverside police said a man attempted to lure a 6-year-old girl with a "treat." (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --
Riverside police have detained a possible suspect in connection with the case involving a man trying to lure a 6-year-old girl with a "treat."

Investigators said the possible suspect was detained at a Planet Fitness gym on Chicago Avenue in Riverside and was being interviewed by detectives at the police station on Thursday.

Authorities said the luring incident happened on Feb. 15 in the Food 4 Less located at 3900 Chicago Ave.

The young girl was walking toward the bathroom when the man attempted to lure her toward him by telling the child he would give her a treat, according to police.

Detectives said the suspect was standing near the men's restroom entrance when he attempted to lure the girl to himself.

If you have any information that could aid detectives in identifying the suspect, you were urged to call Det. Olivas with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.
Related Topics:
newsluringchild annoyancesurveillance cameraRiversideRiverside County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
VIDEO: Man attempts to lure 6-year-old girl in Riverside with 'treat,' police say
NEWS
Daring rescue of elderly woman from train tracks
Body found of woman missing for more than a month
Serious safety concerns flagged at ICE detention center in Orange
Major health groups oppose proposed changes in 'Trumpcare' bill
Huntsman accepts nomination of Russia ambassadorship
More News
Top Stories
Off-duty LAPD officer who fired gun during Anaheim altercation sued
Serious safety concerns flagged at ICE detention center in Orange
Daring rescue of elderly woman from train tracks
Nick Young's Tarzana home burglarized
Shark sighting halts some Newport Beach water access overnight
DUI suspect arrested after car slams through wall at Downey library
Assange: WikiLeaks to help shield tech firms from CIA's hacking tools
Show More
High-speed chase ends in crash in Sun Valley; 4 suspects in custody
Hawaii 1st state to sue Trump over new travel ban
Houston man charged with possessing 476 photos depicting child porn, bestiality
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
Muslim doctors serve Muscoy community w/ free health services
More News
Top Video
DUI suspect arrested after car slams through wall at Downey library
Owners treat sick pets with pot
Man shot, crashes truck into wall in City Terrace
Muslim doctors serve Muscoy community w/ free health services
More Video