Possible suspect detained in Riverside child luring case

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) --Riverside police have detained a possible suspect in connection with the case involving a man trying to lure a 6-year-old girl with a "treat."
Investigators said the possible suspect was detained at a Planet Fitness gym on Chicago Avenue in Riverside and was being interviewed by detectives at the police station on Thursday.
Authorities said the luring incident happened on Feb. 15 in the Food 4 Less located at 3900 Chicago Ave.
The young girl was walking toward the bathroom when the man attempted to lure her toward him by telling the child he would give her a treat, according to police.
Detectives said the suspect was standing near the men's restroom entrance when he attempted to lure the girl to himself.
If you have any information that could aid detectives in identifying the suspect, you were urged to call Det. Olivas with the Riverside Police Department at (951) 353-7136.